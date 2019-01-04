DNB Financial (DNBF) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

DNB Financial (NASDAQ:DNBF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised DNB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DNBF opened at $27.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. DNB Financial has a 1-year low of $25.84 and a 1-year high of $38.30. The firm has a market cap of $122.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.59.

DNB Financial (NASDAQ:DNBF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. DNB Financial had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 16.89%. The business had revenue of $10.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DNB Financial will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider William J. Hieb sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $34,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNBF. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DNB Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $947,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DNB Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $535,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of DNB Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $521,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of DNB Financial by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of DNB Financial by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 8,302 shares during the last quarter. 31.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DNB Financial Company Profile

DNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for DNB First, National Association that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company offers deposit products, including money market, savings, demand, and NOW accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit, including IRAs and brokered deposits.

