DopeCoin (DOPE) Trading Up 51.1% Over Last Week

DopeCoin (CURRENCY:DOPE) traded up 10.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. Over the last seven days, DopeCoin has traded 51.1% higher against the dollar. One DopeCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000256 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex and Cryptopia. DopeCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.13 million and approximately $21,474.00 worth of DopeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DopeCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.50 or 0.00832717 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003698 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00019963 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00001235 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00012489 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Gulden (NLG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000659 BTC.

About DopeCoin

DopeCoin (DOPE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2014. DopeCoin’s total supply is 116,845,228 coins. DopeCoin’s official Twitter account is @dopecoinGold and its Facebook page is accessible here. DopeCoin’s official website is www.dopecoin.com. The Reddit community for DopeCoin is /r/DopeCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DopeCoin Coin Trading

DopeCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DopeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DopeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DopeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DopeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DopeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.