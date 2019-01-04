Dover Corp (DOV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.77 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) to announce $1.77 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Dover’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.79 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.75 billion. Dover posted sales of $2.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Dover will report full year sales of $6.96 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.93 billion to $6.97 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $7.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.07 billion to $7.32 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Dover.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. Dover had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Dover from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Dover from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on Dover in a research report on Friday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.92.

In related news, Director Mary A. Winston sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total value of $164,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,295.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dover by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dover by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 42,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after buying an additional 9,975 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Dover by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 152,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,200,000 after buying an additional 43,645 shares in the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dover by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 6,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Dover by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 5,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. 90.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Dover stock traded up $2.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $72.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320,835. Dover has a twelve month low of $65.83 and a twelve month high of $90.26. The firm has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.64%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual clamps, power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

