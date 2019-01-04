Dropil (DROP) Price Reaches $0.0009 on Top Exchanges

Dropil (CURRENCY:DROP) traded up 25.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One Dropil token can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, Tidex and IDEX. Over the last week, Dropil has traded up 46.5% against the US dollar. Dropil has a total market cap of $20.16 million and $44,329.00 worth of Dropil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dropil Token Profile

Dropil (CRYPTO:DROP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2018. Dropil’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,227,789,101 tokens. The official website for Dropil is dropil.com. Dropil’s official Twitter account is @FaucetDrop and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dropil is /r/Dropil.

Dropil Token Trading

Dropil can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Tidex and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dropil directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dropil should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dropil using one of the exchanges listed above.

