Eagle Materials (EXP) Price Target Lowered to $79.00 at Citigroup

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $111.00 to $79.00 in a report released on Thursday morning. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

EXP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Stephens set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Materials and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Eagle Materials in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Eagle Materials has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $106.88.

Shares of EXP traded up $2.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $63.90. The stock had a trading volume of 15,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,601. Eagle Materials has a one year low of $57.00 and a one year high of $122.49. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.15). Eagle Materials had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The firm had revenue of $381.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.04 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Eagle Materials will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 20th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 9.48%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 2,356.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 330.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 833.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,417 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials in the 3rd quarter worth about $248,000. 92.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

