Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund (EVT) Plans $0.15 Monthly Dividend

Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund (NYSE:EVT) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.145 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, January 31st. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 23rd.

Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.7% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:EVT opened at $19.00 on Friday. Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund has a 1 year low of $17.45 and a 1 year high of $24.91.

About Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies that qualify for favorable federal income tax treatment.

