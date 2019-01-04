Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd (EVM) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0395 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, January 31st. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 23rd.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.2% annually over the last three years.

NYSEAMERICAN EVM opened at $10.10 on Friday. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $11.73.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd Company Profile

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

