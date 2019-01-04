EBCH Hits 24 Hour Volume of $0.00 (EBCH)

EBCH (CURRENCY:EBCH) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 4th. In the last week, EBCH has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. One EBCH token can currently be purchased for about $0.0085 or 0.00000133 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Stocks.Exchange. EBCH has a total market capitalization of $78,778.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of EBCH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009291 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002984 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026349 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.06 or 0.02276720 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00157865 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00198761 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026081 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000107 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026087 BTC.

EBCH Profile

EBCH was first traded on November 4th, 2017. EBCH’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,285,500 tokens. The official website for EBCH is CoinPulse.io. EBCH’s official Twitter account is @eBCHCoin.

EBCH Token Trading

EBCH can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EBCH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EBCH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EBCH using one of the exchanges listed above.

