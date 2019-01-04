Eco Animal Health Group’s (EAH) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Eco Animal Health Group (LON:EAH) in a research note released on Thursday.

Shares of EAH stock remained flat at $GBX 410 ($5.36) on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 97,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,512. Eco Animal Health Group has a one year low of GBX 485 ($6.34) and a one year high of GBX 680 ($8.89).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 20th will be given a GBX 3.50 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%.

ECO Animal Health Group plc develops and markets pharmaceutical products for animals worldwide. The company offers Aivlosin, a macrolide antibiotic for the treatment of respiratory and enteric diseases in pigs and poultry. It also provides generic drugs, such as Ecomectin, Ecoheart, Ecotraz, and Ecomintic, which are endectocides and other antiparasitics for the treatment and prevention of parasites in cattle, sheep, pigs, horses, and dogs; and Chlortetracycline and Oxytetracycline for treatment of bacterial infections in pigs, poultry, and cattle.

