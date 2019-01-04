Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Given New $119.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Citigroup from $118.00 to $119.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 19.84% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on EW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.24.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

NYSE EW traded up $4.79 on Wednesday, reaching $148.45. The stock had a trading volume of 11,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,321. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1 year low of $113.72 and a 1 year high of $175.00. The company has a market capitalization of $32.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.90.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 20.67%. The firm had revenue of $906.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, Director Schack Wesley W. Von sold 1,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.96, for a total value of $212,306.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,488.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total value of $99,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,961,398.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 216,056 shares of company stock valued at $32,007,895 in the last three months. 1.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,046 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 826 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Financial Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC now owns 4,893 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. 82.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies to treat structural heart disease and critically ill patients in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic heart valves and related delivery systems for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

Further Reading: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.