Electronic Arts (EA) Stock Price Up 7.3%

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) rose 7.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $85.25 and last traded at $84.42. Approximately 7,050,536 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 4,658,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.71.

EA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Electronic Arts from $159.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Buckingham Research started coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Friday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.08.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

The company has a market cap of $23.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.52.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The game software company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 18.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.79, for a total value of $974,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,686,440.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.99, for a total value of $845,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,700 shares of company stock valued at $4,525,011. Insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the third quarter valued at $1,205,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 3.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,061,892 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $489,417,000 after buying an additional 145,570 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 67.6% during the third quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 18,417 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after buying an additional 7,427 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 27.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,464 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 95.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 621,359 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $74,868,000 after buying an additional 302,980 shares during the period. 94.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/04/electronic-arts-ea-stock-price-up-7-3.html.

About Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.