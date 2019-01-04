Electronic PK Chain Price Hits $0.0008 (EPC)

Electronic PK Chain (CURRENCY:EPC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One Electronic PK Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $32.15, $10.39, $5.60 and $7.50. During the last week, Electronic PK Chain has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Electronic PK Chain has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Electronic PK Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009373 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002993 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026540 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $87.37 or 0.02290062 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00157638 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00199290 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00026313 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000107 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00026314 BTC.

Electronic PK Chain Profile

Electronic PK Chain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official website for Electronic PK Chain is epc.im.

Electronic PK Chain Coin Trading

Electronic PK Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electronic PK Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electronic PK Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electronic PK Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

