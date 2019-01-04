Emerald Bay Energy (EBY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.01

Shares of Emerald Bay Energy Inc. (CVE:EBY) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 103133 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Emerald Bay Energy Company Profile (CVE:EBY)

Emerald Bay Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum and natural gas properties in Central Alberta and southwest Texas. It holds 50% working interests in the Wooden Horse and Nash Creek projects located in Guadeloupe, Texas. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

