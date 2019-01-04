Endurance International Group (EIGI) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. is a provider of cloud-based solutions. Its solutions are designed to help small- and medium-sized businesses. The Company’s products and services includes initial Website design and creation, email and commerce solutions as well as offerings, such as scalable and on-demand computing, security, storage and bandwidth, online marketing, mobile and productivity solutions, Web Presence and Commerce Offerings, Computing Resources and Security Offerings, Marketing Solutions and Productivity Tools. Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on EIGI. TheStreet lowered Endurance International Group from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Endurance International Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, October 27th. Oppenheimer lowered Endurance International Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Endurance International Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Endurance International Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Endurance International Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:EIGI traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.89. 4,974 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,250. Endurance International Group has a 1 year low of $5.87 and a 1 year high of $10.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $956.64 million, a PE ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.46, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Endurance International Group had a negative return on equity of 5.96% and a negative net margin of 0.68%. The business had revenue of $283.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.53 million. Equities research analysts expect that Endurance International Group will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Barry Christine Timmins sold 22,863 shares of Endurance International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total transaction of $201,880.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 50.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EIGI. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Endurance International Group by 22.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,808 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 12,120 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Endurance International Group by 6.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 270,060 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,686,000 after buying an additional 15,269 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Endurance International Group by 329.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,638 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 36,550 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Endurance International Group by 99.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 440,437 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,382,000 after buying an additional 219,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Endurance International Group by 24.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,642,169 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,189,000 after buying an additional 924,079 shares in the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Endurance International Group

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Web Presence, Domain, and Email Marketing. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers with varying degrees of technical sophistication to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribers' Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites.

