Energous (WATT) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on WATT. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Energous from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. National Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Energous in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Roth Capital set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Energous and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Energous currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Get Energous alerts:

Shares of WATT stock opened at $6.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $148.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.91. Energous has a 12-month low of $4.41 and a 12-month high of $26.88.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. Energous had a negative net margin of 10,168.85% and a negative return on equity of 170.01%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Energous will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new stake in Energous during the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of Energous by 7.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 993,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,054,000 after buying an additional 70,325 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Energous by 7.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 993,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,054,000 after buying an additional 70,325 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Energous by 40.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 198,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after buying an additional 56,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energous in the third quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.35% of the company’s stock.

Energous Company Profile

Energous Corporation engages in the development of a wire-free charging system. It develops WattUp that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices, providing power at a distance and enables charging with mobility under software control.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Energous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energous and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.