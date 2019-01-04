Ensco (ESV) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Ensco (NYSE:ESV) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

ESV has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Ensco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 4th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Ensco in a research report on Saturday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ensco in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Societe Generale lowered shares of Ensco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.60 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Ensco from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “average” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Ensco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.64.

Shares of Ensco stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.13. The company had a trading volume of 403,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,348,510. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Ensco has a 12-month low of $3.19 and a 12-month high of $9.51.

Ensco (NYSE:ESV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $431.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.66 million. Ensco had a negative net margin of 36.53% and a negative return on equity of 5.98%. Ensco’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ensco will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Steven Joseph Brady sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total transaction of $27,990.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 314,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,958,454.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ensco by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,680,474 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $326,463,000 after purchasing an additional 336,835 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in Ensco by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 38,680,474 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $326,463,000 after acquiring an additional 336,835 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Ensco by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,395,479 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $249,712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213,621 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ensco by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,626,647 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $250,048,000 after acquiring an additional 663,521 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in Ensco by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,147,782 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $170,047,000 after acquiring an additional 846,997 shares during the period. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ensco Company Profile

Ensco plc provides offshore contract drilling services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Floaters, Jackups, and Other. The company owns and operates an offshore drilling rig fleet of 65 rigs, including 32 located in the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific, which comprise 3 rigs under construction; 14 located in North and South America, such as Brazil; and 19 located in Europe and the Mediterranean.

