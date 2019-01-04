Enstar Group Ltd. (ESGR) Holdings Raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Enstar Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESGR) by 61.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enstar Group by 12.9% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Enstar Group by 14.1% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,917 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,436,000 after buying an additional 5,682 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management CA lifted its position in shares of Enstar Group by 205.0% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management CA now owns 36,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,573,000 after buying an additional 24,412 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enstar Group in the third quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Enstar Group by 6.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,990,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Enstar Group alerts:

NASDAQ ESGR opened at $163.82 on Friday. Enstar Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $150.32 and a twelve month high of $223.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 0.79.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Enstar Group had a return on equity of 4.81% and a net margin of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $352.52 million for the quarter.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ESGR. BidaskClub raised Enstar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 8th. TheStreet cut Enstar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Enstar Group Ltd. (ESGR) Holdings Raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co.” was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright law. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/04/enstar-group-ltd-esgr-holdings-raised-by-jpmorgan-chase-co.html.

Enstar Group Profile

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It operates in three segments: Non-Life Run-Off, Atrium, and StarStone. The Non-Life Run-Off segment engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses.

Featured Story: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Enstar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enstar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.