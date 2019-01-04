Entercom Communications (ETM) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ETM. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Entercom Communications in a report on Thursday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Entercom Communications in a report on Friday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.42.

Shares of ETM stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,898. The company has a market capitalization of $813.81 million, a P/E ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Entercom Communications has a 12-month low of $5.27 and a 12-month high of $11.65.

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $378.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.00 million. Entercom Communications had a net margin of 19.89% and a return on equity of 0.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 209.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Entercom Communications will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Joseph M. Field purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.54 per share, with a total value of $1,108,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 40,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,084.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph M. Field purchased 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $103,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 40,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,930. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 1,465,970 shares of company stock worth $9,361,124 over the last three months. 10.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marathon Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Entercom Communications during the third quarter worth $25,792,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in Entercom Communications by 113.8% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,860,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119,199 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in Entercom Communications by 13.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 10,797,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,280 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Entercom Communications by 13.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,797,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,280 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Entercom Communications by 77.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,418,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,928 shares during the period. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Entercom Communications

Entercom Communications Corp. operates as a radio broadcasting company in the United States. The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others. As of February 20, 2018, it had a portfolio of approximately 235 radio stations, digital platforms, and live events.

