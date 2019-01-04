Enterprise GP (EPE) Stock Price Up 8.6%

Shares of Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. (NYSE:EPE) rose 8.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.84 and last traded at $0.76. Approximately 730,218 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 985,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.

EPE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise GP in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Enterprise GP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.34.

Get Enterprise GP alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.55. The company has a market capitalization of $179.84 million, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 3.42.

Enterprise GP (NYSE:EPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The energy producer reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Enterprise GP had a negative return on equity of 12.75% and a negative net margin of 14.59%. The company had revenue of $338.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.15 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPE. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Enterprise GP during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,038,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in Enterprise GP by 131.3% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 625,001 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 354,788 shares during the period. Finally, Cpwm LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise GP during the 3rd quarter worth about $289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Enterprise GP (EPE) Stock Price Up 8.6%” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/04/enterprise-gp-epe-stock-price-up-8-6.html.

About Enterprise GP (NYSE:EPE)

EP Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the exploration for and the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company has interests in three primary areas, such as the Permian basin in West Texas; the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; and the Altamont Field in the Uinta basin in Northeastern Utah.

See Also: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.