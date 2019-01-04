Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 17,551 AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd Inc (AWF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd Inc (NYSE:AWF) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 17,551 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AWF. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd by 1,161.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 135,993 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 125,216 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,058,864 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $12,219,000 after buying an additional 95,076 shares during the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,787,141 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $32,470,000 after buying an additional 82,278 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 206,586 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,384,000 after buying an additional 74,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 193,200 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,230,000 after buying an additional 51,821 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AWF stock opened at $10.81 on Friday. AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.16 and a fifty-two week high of $12.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 4th will be given a $0.0699 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.76%.

In other AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd news, Director Michael Downey acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.10 per share, for a total transaction of $33,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Seth P. Bernstein acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.19 per share, for a total transaction of $101,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek high current income and secondarily-capital appreciation. It invests, without limit, in securities denominated in non-U.S. currencies as well as those denominated in the U.S. dollar. The company was founded on May 20, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

