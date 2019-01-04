Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 12,636 Shares of Raymond James (RJF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,636 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RJF. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the 2nd quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RJF. Zacks Investment Research lowered Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Buckingham Research reduced their target price on Raymond James from $117.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Raymond James has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.75.

In other news, insider Tashtego S. Elwyn bought 1,500 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $73.75 per share, for a total transaction of $110,625.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 12,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $889,056.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP George Catanese sold 6,611 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total value of $520,351.81. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,427.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RJF stock opened at $71.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $69.11 and a 1 year high of $102.17.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 11.46%. Analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.55%.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

