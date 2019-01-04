Envestnet (ENV) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Envestnet in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded Envestnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. TheStreet cut Envestnet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on Envestnet from $76.00 to $67.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.88.

Envestnet stock opened at $47.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.57, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.75. Envestnet has a 12-month low of $46.57 and a 12-month high of $64.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $203.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.99 million. Envestnet had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 2.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Envestnet will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Envestnet news, COO Joshua Mayer sold 2,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $143,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 35,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,967,405. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Envestnet by 16.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,150,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,104,000 after buying an additional 451,887 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Envestnet by 14.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Westwood Management Corp IL acquired a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the third quarter worth about $628,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Envestnet by 6.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 509,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,991,000 after purchasing an additional 33,100 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the third quarter worth about $6,545,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee business segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

