Enviva Partners (EVA) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Enviva Partners, LP is a master limited partnership which owns and operates wood pellet production plants. It serves primarily in the United States and Europe. Enviva Partners, LP is based in Bethesa, United States. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Enviva Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th.

Shares of EVA stock opened at $28.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. Enviva Partners has a one year low of $25.01 and a one year high of $33.20. The company has a market capitalization of $734.77 million, a PE ratio of 46.00 and a beta of 0.93.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The energy company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Enviva Partners had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of $144.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.20 million. Equities analysts expect that Enviva Partners will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVA. ValueAct Holdings L.P. increased its stake in Enviva Partners by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 692,029 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $22,007,000 after buying an additional 6,576 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Enviva Partners by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 508,628 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,801,000 after buying an additional 108,000 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA purchased a new stake in Enviva Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,586,000. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its stake in Enviva Partners by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 65,540 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC increased its stake in Enviva Partners by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 59,762 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after buying an additional 29,367 shares during the period.

About Enviva Partners

Enviva Partners, LP produces and supplies utility-grade wood pellets. It serves utilities and power generators in the United Kingdom and other European markets. Enviva Partners GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company. Enviva Partners, LP was founded in 2013 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

