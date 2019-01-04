eosDAC Price Reaches $0.0062 on Exchanges (EOSDAC)

eosDAC (CURRENCY:EOSDAC) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. During the last week, eosDAC has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. eosDAC has a total market capitalization of $4.07 million and approximately $68,203.00 worth of eosDAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One eosDAC token can currently be purchased for $0.0062 or 0.00000160 BTC on major exchanges including OpenLedger DEX, OTCBTC, Bibox and Hotbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

eosDAC Token Profile

eosDAC (CRYPTO:EOSDAC) is a token. It was first traded on March 9th, 2018. eosDAC’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,755,177 tokens. eosDAC’s official Twitter account is @eosdac. The official message board for eosDAC is steemit.com/@eosdac. The Reddit community for eosDAC is /r/EOSDAC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eosDAC’s official website is eosdac.io.

eosDAC Token Trading

eosDAC can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, DragonEX, Gate.io, OTCBTC, Bibox, Bitbns, OpenLedger DEX and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eosDAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eosDAC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eosDAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

