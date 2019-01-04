Epizyme (EPZM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 5,087,990 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 142% from the previous session’s volume of 2,102,697 shares.The stock last traded at $7.94 and had previously closed at $5.98.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Epizyme in a report on Monday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Epizyme and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Epizyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.60.

The firm has a market cap of $487.67 million, a P/E ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 2.03.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.07. Equities research analysts predict that Epizyme Inc will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPZM. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,182,983 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,029,000 after acquiring an additional 576,436 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 259.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 669,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,095,000 after acquiring an additional 483,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,303,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,315,000 after acquiring an additional 406,541 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Epizyme in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,371,000. Finally, Sofinnova Ventures Inc bought a new position in shares of Epizyme in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,087,000. 73.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Epizyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma; Phase I dose-escalation and expansion study for children with INI1-negative solid tumors; Phase II clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL); Phase Ib/II clinical trial in elderly patients with DLBCL; and Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function,; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial in adult patients with ovarian cancer.

