Equity Lifestyle Properties (ELS) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a $105.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.35% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed, real estate investment trust. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ELS. Citigroup set a $107.00 price objective on Equity Lifestyle Properties and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $99.00 to $100.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.21.

Shares of ELS stock traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $95.15. 341,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,900. Equity Lifestyle Properties has a fifty-two week low of $79.78 and a fifty-two week high of $104.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.23.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.12. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The business had revenue of $256.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Equity Lifestyle Properties will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Roger Maynard sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.71, for a total transaction of $967,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 146,389 shares in the company, valued at $14,157,280.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 12,011,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,158,465,000 after buying an additional 122,921 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 9,491.3% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 51,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 51,158 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 0.4% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 748,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,207,000 after buying an additional 3,136 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 47.4% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 221,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,335,000 after buying an additional 71,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties in the third quarter valued at $653,000. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of October 22, 2018, we own or have an interest in 411 quality properties in 32 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,847 sites.

