ERA Market Cap Hits $0.00 (ERA)

ERA (CURRENCY:ERA) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. ERA has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $52.00 worth of ERA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ERA coin can now be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ERA has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ERA alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00009349 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00003002 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026817 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $86.25 or 0.02276720 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00159160 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00199058 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026615 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000106 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026600 BTC.

About ERA

ERA’s total supply is 6,022,910 coins. The Reddit community for ERA is /r/blakestar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERA’s official website is www.eranetwork.net. ERA’s official Twitter account is @blakestarcoin.

ERA Coin Trading

ERA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ERA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ERA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ERA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.