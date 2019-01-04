Esports Token Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $199,804.00 (EST)

Esports Token (CURRENCY:EST) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. During the last week, Esports Token has traded 63.2% higher against the dollar. One Esports Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Esports Token has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $199,804.00 worth of Esports Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00009328 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002993 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026746 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.24 or 0.02270921 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00159624 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00199566 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00012701 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026589 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Esports Token Profile

EST uses the hashing algorithm. Esports Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Esports Token’s official Twitter account is @esports_chain. Esports Token’s official website is esportschain.org.

Buying and Selling Esports Token

Esports Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Esports Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Esports Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Esports Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

