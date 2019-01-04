Everbridge (EVBG) Given New $65.00 Price Target at SunTrust Banks

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) had its price objective raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks to $65.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target indicates a potential upside of 17.50% from the stock’s current price. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Everbridge’s Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($1.16) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($1.02) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on EVBG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 25th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Everbridge from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 22nd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.17.

Shares of NASDAQ EVBG traded up $2.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.32. The company had a trading volume of 9,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,100. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.16 and a beta of 1.04. Everbridge has a 52-week low of $29.25 and a 52-week high of $63.00.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $38.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.09 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 32.34% and a negative return on equity of 70.30%. The company’s revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Everbridge will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kenneth S. Goldman sold 815 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $39,592.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elliot J. Mark sold 4,091 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $225,455.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,355 shares of company stock worth $1,902,016 over the last three months. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 19.6% in the third quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 6,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 16.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 2.5% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 51,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 127.7% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 0.8% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 205,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the period. 90.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States, Sweden, England, and China. The company offers Critical Event Management, a SaaS-based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification, which enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management, which enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

