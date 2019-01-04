Everi (EVRI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everi (NYSE:EVRI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.50 price target on the credit services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Everi Holdings Inc. is a holding company which operates through subsidiaries, Global Cash Access, Inc. and Multimedia Games Holding Company, Inc. The Company’s segments include Games and Payments. Global Cash Access, Inc. provides integrated gaming payments solutions, video and mechanical reel gaming content and technology solutions, as well as compliance and software. Multimedia Games Holding Company, Inc., designs, manufactures and supplies gaming machines and systems. Everi Holdings Inc., formerly known as Global Cash Access Holdings, Inc., is headquartered in Las Vegas, United States. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Everi from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 27th. Raymond James began coverage on Everi in a research note on Sunday, December 9th. They issued a strong-buy rating and a $6.52 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Everi in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Everi has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.40.

EVRI traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.37. The company had a trading volume of 14,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,350. The company has a market cap of $361.50 million, a PE ratio of -17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.61. Everi has a 52 week low of $4.76 and a 52 week high of $9.82.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $120.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.53 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Everi will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cowen Prime Services LLC purchased a new stake in Everi in the third quarter worth $115,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Everi in the third quarter worth $209,000. Engine Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Everi in the third quarter worth $220,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Everi by 87.7% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,818 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 14,864 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in shares of Everi by 176.3% during the second quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 36,957 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 23,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Everi Holdings Inc provides technology solutions for the casino gaming industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Games and Payments. It offers gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, core HDX, Empire MPX and the Texan HDX, wide area progressive games, and slot tournament systems; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

