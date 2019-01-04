Exelon (EXC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exelon (NYSE:EXC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning. They currently have $49.00 target price on the energy giant’s stock.

According to Zacks, “In the past 12 months, shares of Exelon Corporation have outperformed its industry it belongs to. Exelon is going to benefit from its $21 billion planned capital investment, focus on zero emission electricity generation and cost savings. The company continues with its hedging program to manage market risks and protect the value of its generation. Strong cash flow generation capacity will help it lower debt levels and increase value of its shareholders. However, Exelon is subject to the impact of commodity price volatility and price fluctuation in the wholesale markets. Stringent government regulation is also a cause of concern.”

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EXC. ValuEngine raised Exelon from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. SunTrust Banks reissued a hold rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Exelon in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Exelon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Exelon from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.11.

Shares of NYSE:EXC traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.16. The stock had a trading volume of 290,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,012,352. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.32. Exelon has a 1-year low of $35.57 and a 1-year high of $47.40.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The energy giant reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.74 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Exelon will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Vestor Capital LLC grew its stake in Exelon by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Exelon during the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Welch Group LLC acquired a new position in Exelon during the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Exelon during the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. The company owns electric generating facilities, such as nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. It also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

