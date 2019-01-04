EXMR (EXMR) 1-Day Volume Tops $1,090.00

EXMR (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 4th. EXMR has a market cap of $220,515.00 and approximately $1,090.00 worth of EXMR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EXMR token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0185 or 0.00000488 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, YoBit and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). In the last seven days, EXMR has traded 20% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00010191 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded up 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000143 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000107 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00142755 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000105 BTC.

About EXMR

EXMR (CRYPTO:EXMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 9th, 2017. EXMR’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,906,033 tokens. The Reddit community for EXMR is /r/exmr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EXMR’s official message board is medium.com/@eXMR. EXMR’s official website is exmrfoundation.org. EXMR’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin.

EXMR Token Trading

EXMR can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, YoBit and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EXMR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EXMR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

