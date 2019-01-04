Exponent (EXPO) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by BidaskClub

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Exponent in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

NASDAQ:EXPO opened at $49.33 on Wednesday. Exponent has a 1-year low of $34.90 and a 1-year high of $54.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 46.10 and a beta of 0.53.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $88.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.52 million. Exponent had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Exponent will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Exponent news, insider Harri Kytomaa sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $343,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $641,410. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Exponent in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Exponent during the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. HPM Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exponent during the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exponent by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Exponent in the third quarter valued at about $217,000. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

