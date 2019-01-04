Exponent, Inc. (EXPO) Position Lifted by Vanguard Group Inc

Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,147,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 139,183 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc owned about 0.10% of Exponent worth $275,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Exponent by 1,245.0% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 244,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,823,000 after buying an additional 226,586 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Exponent by 88.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,736,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,890,000 after buying an additional 814,572 shares during the period. Fort L.P. bought a new position in Exponent in the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Exponent by 140.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 10,411 shares during the period. Finally, HPM Partners LLC bought a new position in Exponent in the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. 88.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EXPO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Exponent in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Exponent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

In other Exponent news, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $154,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,635. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EXPO stock opened at $49.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.10 and a beta of 0.53. Exponent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.90 and a 52 week high of $54.58.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $88.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.52 million. Exponent had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 6th. Exponent’s payout ratio is currently 48.60%.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

