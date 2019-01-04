F5 Networks (FFIV) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

FFIV has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $186.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $188.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of F5 Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Standpoint Research raised shares of F5 Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of F5 Networks to $190.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $174.41.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

FFIV stock traded up $4.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $158.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,200. F5 Networks has a 52-week low of $133.14 and a 52-week high of $199.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.89.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The network technology company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $562.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.72 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 40.04%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that F5 Networks will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other F5 Networks news, Director Deborah L. Bevier sold 2,540 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.25, for a total value of $460,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,152 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ryan C. Kearny sold 8,226 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.90, for a total transaction of $1,463,405.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,139 shares in the company, valued at $2,515,328.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,012 shares of company stock worth $8,473,168. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 100.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 449,061 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $77,440,000 after acquiring an additional 224,792 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the third quarter worth about $1,635,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 4.4% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 198,432 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $39,571,000 after acquiring an additional 8,382 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 34.9% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,276 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,406,000 after acquiring an additional 4,469 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the second quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.