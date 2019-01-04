Facebook, Inc. (FB) Shares Sold by Bowling Portfolio Management LLC

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lowered its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,245 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. Facebook makes up 0.7% of Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $4,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,909,979 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,229,147,000 after buying an additional 224,531 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,102,171 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,294,895,000 after buying an additional 184,595 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,147,053 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,943,375,000 after buying an additional 1,360,607 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 4,170.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 9,070,939 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,071,000 after buying an additional 8,858,520 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,774,424 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,705,047,000 after buying an additional 337,909 shares during the period. 58.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.11, for a total value of $7,266,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total transaction of $294,835.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 470,705 shares of company stock worth $67,813,950 over the last quarter. Insiders own 16.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FB opened at $131.74 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.02 and a 12 month high of $218.62. The company has a market capitalization of $380.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.58.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.30. Facebook had a net margin of 37.57% and a return on equity of 27.89%. The business had revenue of $13.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the subject of several research reports. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Facebook from $237.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Cleveland Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.20.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. Its products include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing visual stories through photos, videos, and direct messages; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with other people, groups, and businesses across various platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a mobile messaging application.

