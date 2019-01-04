Falcon Minerals (FLMN) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “Falcon Minerals Corporation own and acquire oil-weighted minerals. The company owns mineral, royalty and over-riding royalty interests primarily in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County and Gonzales County Texas. Falcon Minerals Corporation, formerly named Osprey Energy Acquisition Corp., is based in San Diego, California. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FLMN. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Falcon Minerals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research report on Friday, December 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.94.

NASDAQ:FLMN opened at $8.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 34.70, a current ratio of 34.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Falcon Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $6.71 and a fifty-two week high of $11.70.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $24.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Falcon Minerals will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Falcon Minerals news, major shareholder Hite Hedge Asset Management Ll bought 1,019,285 shares of Falcon Minerals stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.26 per share, for a total transaction of $7,400,009.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brian L. Frank bought 15,000 shares of Falcon Minerals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.72 per share, for a total transaction of $115,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Falcon Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Falcon Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Falcon Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Falcon Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $288,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Falcon Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $572,000. Institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

About Falcon Minerals

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires, owns, maintains, and manages mineral interests, mineral royalties, and overriding royalties relating to onshore unconventional shale oil and natural gas properties in the United States; and any associated interests and royalties relating to conventional oil and natural gas properties.

