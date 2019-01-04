Federated Investors Inc. PA Has $1.33 Million Holdings in EnerSys (ENS)

Federated Investors Inc. PA trimmed its position in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of EnerSys by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,798,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $330,963,000 after buying an additional 46,499 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the 3rd quarter worth about $404,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of EnerSys by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 403,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,115,000 after buying an additional 52,365 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of EnerSys by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,822,000 after buying an additional 9,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,476,000. 97.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ENS opened at $75.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.40. EnerSys has a 12 month low of $62.85 and a 12 month high of $89.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.38.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.01. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $660.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that EnerSys will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. EnerSys’s payout ratio is currently 15.05%.

ENS has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair upgraded shares of EnerSys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.77 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EnerSys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of EnerSys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EnerSys in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Sidoti boosted their target price on shares of EnerSys from $93.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.55.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

