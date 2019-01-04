Federated Investors Inc. PA Sells 1,191 Shares of Retail Properties of America Inc (RPAI)

Federated Investors Inc. PA reduced its position in shares of Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,191 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in Retail Properties of America were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 0.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 863,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,038,000 after acquiring an additional 7,044 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 0.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,684,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,090,000 after acquiring an additional 33,449 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Retail Properties of America in the second quarter valued at $16,458,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America during the second quarter worth $279,000. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 67.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 10,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,166 shares during the period. 85.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RPAI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Retail Properties of America from $13.50 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. KeyCorp set a $15.00 target price on shares of Retail Properties of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup set a $15.00 target price on shares of Retail Properties of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Retail Properties of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Shares of NYSE:RPAI opened at $10.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.42. Retail Properties of America Inc has a 1-year low of $10.57 and a 1-year high of $13.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $119.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.41 million. Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 35.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Retail Properties of America Inc will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.166 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 26th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.18%. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.26%.

About Retail Properties of America

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 19.5 million square feet.

