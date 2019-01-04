FedEx Co. (FDX) is Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,325 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,731 shares during the quarter. FedEx accounts for about 6.6% of Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $9,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in FedEx by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 551,315 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $132,752,000 after buying an additional 11,798 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its position in FedEx by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,811 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $9,345,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in FedEx by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $592,269,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,263,000. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC raised its position in FedEx by 654.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 15,405 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after buying an additional 13,364 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Susan Patricia Griffith purchased 1,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $225.16 per share, for a total transaction of $225,160.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FedEx stock traded up $7.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $164.42. 2,670,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,579,450. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.42. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $150.94 and a 1-year high of $274.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.63.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 18th. The shipping service provider reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by ($0.02). FedEx had a return on equity of 24.11% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $17.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 15.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 7th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.98%.

FDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $242.00 target price (down previously from $245.00) on shares of FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on FedEx in a research report on Friday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $233.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, December 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $307.00 target price on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $275.00 target price on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.05.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

