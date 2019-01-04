Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Acquires 2,150 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 647,487 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for 1.1% of Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $34,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at $103,000. Emerald Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at $174,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at $187,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 262.1% in the third quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Barnett Associates LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VZ opened at $56.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $232.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.54. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $46.08 and a one year high of $61.58.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.45 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 35.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 64.44%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.89 price target for the company. in a research note on Sunday, December 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.02.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; multimedia, business-focused, and location-based services, as well as international travel services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services.

