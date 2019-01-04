Ferrellgas Partners (FGP) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Ferrellgas Partners (NYSE:FGP) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ferrellgas Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.50.

Shares of Ferrellgas Partners stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $0.79. 800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,650. Ferrellgas Partners has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $4.69. The stock has a market cap of $51.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.57.

Ferrellgas Partners (NYSE:FGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $352.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.10 million. Analysts forecast that Ferrellgas Partners will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FGP. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Ferrellgas Partners by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 232,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 18,890 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Ferrellgas Partners by 5,831.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,658 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 29,158 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ferrellgas Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Ferrellgas Partners by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 300,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 53,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Ferrellgas Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ferrellgas Partners Company Profile

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. distributes and sells propane and related equipment and supplies. The company transports propane to propane distribution locations, tanks on customers' premises, or to portable propane tanks delivered to retailers. It conducts its portable tank exchange operations under the Blue Rhino brand name through a network of independent and partnership-owned distribution outlets.

