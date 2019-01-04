Ferroglobe PLC (GSM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.20.
A number of analysts have commented on GSM shares. B. Riley decreased their target price on Ferroglobe from $14.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferroglobe in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ferroglobe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Ferroglobe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 22nd. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ferroglobe in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSM. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 22.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,839,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,649 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 26.3% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 5,141,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,486 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 55.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,449,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,008,000 after acquiring an additional 868,916 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 57.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,681,933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,739,000 after acquiring an additional 613,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lansdowne Partners UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ferroglobe in the second quarter worth $4,310,000. 42.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
GSM opened at $1.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $273.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.70. Ferroglobe has a one year low of $1.47 and a one year high of $17.40.
About Ferroglobe
Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers silicone chemicals used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.
