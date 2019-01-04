FibroGen Inc (FGEN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.33.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FGEN shares. Leerink Swann set a $84.00 target price on FibroGen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. ValuEngine lowered FibroGen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of FibroGen in a report on Monday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded FibroGen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st.

Shares of FGEN stock traded up $2.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.36. 884,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 785,067. The company has a current ratio of 6.76, a quick ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of -26.22 and a beta of 1.66. FibroGen has a twelve month low of $37.27 and a twelve month high of $68.55.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $29.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.48 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 24.59% and a negative net margin of 87.84%. FibroGen’s revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FibroGen will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas B. Neff sold 18,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total value of $1,030,428.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,710,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,771,662.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.42, for a total value of $221,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,535,134. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,924 shares of company stock valued at $6,266,109 over the last 90 days. 8.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of FibroGen by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of FibroGen by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 120,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,554,000 after acquiring an additional 10,673 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of FibroGen by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,974,000 after acquiring an additional 9,335 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FibroGen by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 469,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,404,000 after acquiring an additional 81,074 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of FibroGen by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 90,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,648,000 after acquiring an additional 5,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic agents to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease; Pamrevlumab, a human-monoclonal antibody that inhibits the activity of connective tissue growth factor, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, liver fibrosis, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and FG-5200, a corneal implant medical device for the treatment of corneal blindness resulting from partial thickness corneal damage.

