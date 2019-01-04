Financial Analysis: Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (HASI) vs. MedEquities Realty Trust (MRT)

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (NYSE:HASI) and MedEquities Realty Trust (NYSE:MRT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.5%. MedEquities Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.4%. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap pays out 125.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. MedEquities Realty Trust pays out 73.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years. MedEquities Realty Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap and MedEquities Realty Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap $105.57 million 10.99 $30.85 million $1.05 19.46 MedEquities Realty Trust $61.10 million 5.21 $20.42 million $1.14 8.77

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap has higher revenue and earnings than MedEquities Realty Trust. MedEquities Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.8% of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.0% of MedEquities Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of MedEquities Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap and MedEquities Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap 28.56% 9.41% 2.69% MedEquities Realty Trust 19.98% 3.39% 1.97%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap and MedEquities Realty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap 0 2 5 0 2.71 MedEquities Realty Trust 0 7 2 0 2.22

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap presently has a consensus target price of $24.86, suggesting a potential upside of 21.67%. MedEquities Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $10.63, suggesting a potential upside of 6.25%. Given Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap is more favorable than MedEquities Realty Trust.

Volatility & Risk

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MedEquities Realty Trust has a beta of 0.3, suggesting that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap beats MedEquities Realty Trust on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through enhancing or installing various building components, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems. Its projects also comprise renewable energy projects, which deploy cleaner energy sources, such as solar and wind to generate power production; and other sustainable infrastructure projects, including upgraded transmission or distribution systems, water and storm water infrastructures, and seismic retrofits and other projects. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. is headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland.

MedEquities Realty Trust Company Profile

MedEquities Realty Trust (NYSE: MRT) is a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust that invests in a diversified mix of healthcare properties and healthcare-related real estate debt investments. The Company's management team has extensive industry experience in acquiring, owning, developing, financing, operating, leasing and monetizing many types of healthcare properties and portfolios. MedEquities' strategy is to become an integral capital partner with high-quality and growth-oriented facility-based providers of healthcare services on a nationwide basis, primarily through net-leased real estate investment.

