Financial Comparison: Mosenergo Pao (AOMOY) & REGI U.S. (RGUS)

Mosenergo Pao (OTCMKTS:AOMOY) and REGI U.S. (OTCMKTS:RGUS) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Mosenergo Pao and REGI U.S.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mosenergo Pao 13.47% 10.86% 8.81% REGI U.S. N/A N/A -1,960.69%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Mosenergo Pao shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.9% of REGI U.S. shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Mosenergo Pao pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.7%. REGI U.S. does not pay a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

Mosenergo Pao has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, REGI U.S. has a beta of -1.02, suggesting that its stock price is 202% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mosenergo Pao and REGI U.S.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mosenergo Pao $3.36 billion 0.35 $425.21 million N/A N/A REGI U.S. N/A N/A -$3.00 million N/A N/A

Mosenergo Pao has higher revenue and earnings than REGI U.S..

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Mosenergo Pao and REGI U.S., as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mosenergo Pao 0 0 0 0 N/A REGI U.S. 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Mosenergo Pao beats REGI U.S. on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mosenergo Pao Company Profile

Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo engages in the generation of heat and electric power in the Moscow City and Moscow region. It operates in two segments, Electric Energy and Heat Energy. The company owns 15 power plants with an operational capacity of approximately 12,873 megawatts of electricity; and 42,760 gigacalories/hour of heat capacity. It is also involved in the production, transmission, and distribution of heat and hot water; provision of repair and reconstruction services, as well as rental and maintenance services; and sale of feed water. In addition, the company provides design and construction management services. Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo was founded in 1886 and is based in Moscow, Russia. Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo is a subsidiary of Gazprom Energoholding LLC.

REGI U.S. Company Profile

REGI U.S., Inc., through its subsidiary RadMax Technologies, Inc., designs, develops, and builds axial vane type rotary devices for civilian, commercial, and government applications. It offers RadMax compressed gas expander, a positive-displacement gas expander that captures kinetic and pressure-volume energy and converts it to rotational power in compressed gas expansion applications. The company also offers RadMax compressor that acts as a positive-displacement and centrifugal compressor; and RadMax combined function devices, which comprises two cams connected by a common driveshaft in a single housing. In addition, it offers RadMax positive-displacement pumps; and RadMax internal/external combustion engines. REGI U.S., Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Spokane, Washington.

