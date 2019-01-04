Financial Institutions (FISI) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Financial Institution Inc. is a bank holding company. The banks provide a wide range of consumer and commercial banking services and products to individuals, municipalities and small and medium size businesses, including agribusiness. While the banks function as community banks, the company strives to provide their customers with a broad range of competitive services generally provided only by larger, regional banks. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Financial Institutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub lowered Financial Institutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

FISI stock opened at $26.12 on Friday. Financial Institutions has a 1-year low of $24.49 and a 1-year high of $34.35. The company has a market capitalization of $409.27 million, a PE ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Financial Institutions had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 23.61%. The company had revenue of $40.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.20 million. Analysts forecast that Financial Institutions will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Martin Kearney Birmingham acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.44 per share, for a total transaction of $56,880.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 74,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,510.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISI. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in Financial Institutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Financial Institutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Financial Institutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Financial Institutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Financial Institutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

Financial Institutions Company Profile

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as the holding company for Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. It operates in two segments, Banking and Non-Banking. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and sweep investments, as well as individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

