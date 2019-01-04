Financial Review: CAPCOM CO LTD/ADR (CCOEY) & Huami (HMI)

CAPCOM CO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) and Huami (NYSE:HMI) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Dividends

CAPCOM CO LTD/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Huami does not pay a dividend. CAPCOM CO LTD/ADR pays out 35.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for CAPCOM CO LTD/ADR and Huami, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CAPCOM CO LTD/ADR 0 1 0 0 2.00 Huami 0 0 1 0 3.00

CAPCOM CO LTD/ADR presently has a consensus price target of $17.84, suggesting a potential upside of 81.49%. Huami has a consensus price target of $15.40, suggesting a potential upside of 56.35%. Given CAPCOM CO LTD/ADR’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe CAPCOM CO LTD/ADR is more favorable than Huami.

Profitability

This table compares CAPCOM CO LTD/ADR and Huami’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CAPCOM CO LTD/ADR N/A N/A N/A Huami 8.94% 23.87% 13.05%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CAPCOM CO LTD/ADR and Huami’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CAPCOM CO LTD/ADR $853.47 million 5.04 $98.43 million $0.45 21.84 Huami $314.91 million 1.86 $25.77 million N/A N/A

CAPCOM CO LTD/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Huami.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of CAPCOM CO LTD/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.6% of Huami shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Huami beats CAPCOM CO LTD/ADR on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CAPCOM CO LTD/ADR

Capcom Co., Ltd. plans, develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes home video games, online games, mobile games, and arcade games in Japan and internationally. It operates through Digital Contents, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipments, and Other Businesses segments. The Digital Contents segment develops and sells package games and digital download content. This segment also develops and manages mobile contents and PC online games. The Arcade Operations segment operates Plaza Capcom amusement facilities primarily in commercial complexes; and hosts various events. The Amusement Equipments segment is involved in the development, manufacture, and sale of frames and LCD devices for gaming machines, as well as software; and development, production, and sale of arcade games for amusement facilities. The Other Businesses segment publishes walkthrough and strategy guides, as well as game art books; licenses music CDs and merchandise; and develops game content into movies and animated television programs. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

About Huami

Huami Corporation, a biometric and activity data-driven company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart wearable technological devices in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-Branded Products and Others. The company offers smart bands, watches, and scales; and a range of accessories, including bands, watch straps, necklaces, sportswear, etc. under the Xiaomi brand. It also provides mobile apps, such as Mi Fit that focuses on sports and fitness functions for users of Xiaomi wearable products; and Amazfit, which focuses on functions related to health and medical care for users of its self-branded products. Huami Corporation has a strategic alliance with Timex Group to develop smart watches. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Hefei, the People's Republic of China.

