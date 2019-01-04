Financial Review: CrowdGather (CRWG) & Castlight Health (CSLT)

CrowdGather (OTCMKTS:CRWG) and Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Get CrowdGather alerts:

CrowdGather has a beta of -2, indicating that its stock price is 300% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Castlight Health has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.7% of Castlight Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.4% of CrowdGather shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.6% of Castlight Health shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for CrowdGather and Castlight Health, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CrowdGather 0 0 0 0 N/A Castlight Health 0 1 4 0 2.80

Castlight Health has a consensus target price of $5.20, suggesting a potential upside of 136.36%. Given Castlight Health’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Castlight Health is more favorable than CrowdGather.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CrowdGather and Castlight Health’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CrowdGather $370,000.00 2.55 -$570,000.00 N/A N/A Castlight Health $131.43 million 2.34 -$55.57 million ($0.26) -8.46

CrowdGather has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Castlight Health.

Profitability

This table compares CrowdGather and Castlight Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CrowdGather N/A N/A N/A Castlight Health -29.23% -16.59% -12.24%

Summary

CrowdGather beats Castlight Health on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CrowdGather

CrowdGather, Inc., a social networking Internet company, develops and hosts forum based Websites primarily in the United States. It monetizes a network of online forums and message boards designed to engage, provide information to, and build community around users. The company's forum community connects a network of people sharing their questions, expertise, and experiences. It also provides targeted advertising and marketing services for online customers. The company's portfolio includes approximately 350 domain names and 70 Web properties at various stages of development. CrowdGather, Inc. is headquartered in Calabasas, California.

About Castlight Health

Castlight Health, Inc. provides a software-as-a-service platform used for health benefits navigation for employees in the United States. Its platform matches employees to the resources their employers make available to them; managing a condition; and assists them to manage their benefits. The company also offers communication and testing, implementation, and user customer support services. It serves customers in a range of industries, including education, manufacturing, retail, technology, and government. The company was formerly known as Ventana Health Services and changed its name to Castlight Health, Inc. in April 2010. Castlight Health, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdGather Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdGather and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.