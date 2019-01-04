Financial Survey: Liberty Global (LBTYB) versus Charter Communications (CHTR)

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYB) and Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) are both large-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Liberty Global and Charter Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty Global 0 0 0 0 N/A Charter Communications 1 4 12 1 2.72

Charter Communications has a consensus price target of $359.94, indicating a potential upside of 25.20%. Given Charter Communications’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Charter Communications is more favorable than Liberty Global.

Profitability

This table compares Liberty Global and Charter Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty Global -2.06% -36.93% -3.54% Charter Communications 24.39% 2.39% 0.76%

Risk & Volatility

Liberty Global has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Charter Communications has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Liberty Global and Charter Communications’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty Global $15.05 billion 1.05 -$2.78 billion N/A N/A Charter Communications $41.58 billion 1.58 $9.90 billion $2.65 108.49

Charter Communications has higher revenue and earnings than Liberty Global.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.8% of Charter Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.5% of Liberty Global shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Charter Communications shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Charter Communications beats Liberty Global on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes. The company provides entertainment, sports, movies, documentaries, lifestyles, news, adult, children, and ethnic and foreign channels. It also offers Wi-Fi and Internet services, such as email, address book, and parental controls; security; online storage solutions and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage. Additionally, it offers community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the Internet; public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places. In addition, the company provides circuit-switched telephony services; and mobile services comprising voice, short message service, and Internet access. Further, it offers voice, advanced data, video, wireless, cloud-based services, and mobile and converged fixed-mobile services to small or home offices, small businesses, and medium and large enterprises, as well as on a wholesale basis to other operators. Liberty Global plc was founded in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, spectrum guide services, and a package of basic video programming, as well as ad-supported free online video products. The company also provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which permits customers to lease high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; parental control features; and residential Internet services. In addition, it offers voice communications services using voice over Internet protocol technology; and broadband communications solutions, such as Internet access, data networking, fiber connectivity, video entertainment, and business telephone services to cellular towers and office buildings for business and carrier organizations. Further, the company provides video programming and music, Web hosting, email and security, and multi-line telephone services, as well as Web-based service management; and sells video and online advertising inventory to local, regional, and national advertising customers. Additionally, it offers fiber-delivered communications and managed information technology solutions; and security and home management services, as well as owns and operates regional sports networks and local sports, news, and lifestyle channels. As of December 31, 2017, the company served approximately 27.2 million residential and business customers. Charter Communications, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

